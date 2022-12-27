GREENBRIER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A mourning wife is asking for answers after her husband was shot and killed on I-24 on Christmas Day.

Chris Spaunhorst, 37, was on his way home to Greenbrier when Metro police say a potential road rage incident took place.

“He was a great daddy, a great husband, I just can’t believe he is gone,” Stephanie Spaunhorst said.

Stephanie said her husband Chris was a father of five, with a passion for fishing and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

“My kids will never have a Christmas the same again,” Stephanie said.

And what was supposed to be the most joyful day, turned into a tragedy.

“I didn’t get to tell him goodbye, that I love him, I have such guilt. I was supposed to go with him,” Stephanie said.

Chris was on his way home to Greenbrier after dropping his mom off in Smyrna.

His truck was later found on I-24 near East Nashville with bullet holes through his driver-side window.

“The chaplain called and said there’s been an incident and that he didn’t make it. He didn’t make it,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie said she rushed to the hospital.

“I couldn’t believe it was him. It didn’t feel real. I mean, he was only 37. He was young. He wasn’t supposed to be gone that early,” Stephanie said.

Stephanie is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the violence to come forward.

“We just want answers if you know anything please, please, please come forward. He deserves justice and I won’t stop until his justice is served. Whoever murdered him on Christmas, you ruined our life, Spaunhorst said.

Any tips in this case can be sent to Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 742-7463.

If you would like to help the family out with funeral costs, a GoFundMe can be found here.