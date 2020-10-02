Wife of Tennessee nurse killed in Vegas attack pens post honoring her ‘hero’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee nurse who died protecting his wife during the attack at the Route 91 Harvest festival three years ago was among the victims honored in Las Vegas Thursday night.

In a ceremony at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden, city officials read the names of all 58 people killed on Oct. 1, 2017, when a gunman opened fire on country music fans.

Sonny Melton, a nurse from Big Sandy, was killed as he shielded his wife Heather from bullets.

“Some days it seems so unreal and other days it’s raw, painful and so very real,” Heather Melton wrote in a Facebook post Thursday.

She said, “I always wish that I could erase the memories of that horrific event that haunt my days and my nights, but I never want to forget the memories that we made, the sound of your voice, the feel of your touch or that incredible smile. I will never forget your love.”

“The journey here without you continues. Grief is my new companion. Until we meet again, I carry you in my heart. My hero,” the Facebook post ended.

Sonny Melton was 29 years old at the time of his death.