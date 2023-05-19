HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The widow of a Nashville firefighter whose body was found in the water in Waverly more than five years ago was charged with driving under the influence.

Jesse Reed — who was a member of the Nashville Fire Department — was found dead on March 17, 2018, nearly two weeks after his wife, Mary Ellen Reed, claimed the Jeep they were in plunged into the water near Mason’s Boat Dock in Waverly.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office reported Mary Ellen Reed was involved in a crash on Clydeton Road around midnight Friday.

Jesse Reed (Source: Nashville Fire Department)

A witness called 911 to report Reed was intoxicated and had crashed into a ditch. Reed reportedly tried to back her vehicle out of the culvert but was too stuck to get out.

She then got out of her vehicle and stumbled around with a bottle of Jägermeister, according to the incident report.

Mary Ellen was lying in the middle of the road when deputies arrived and reportedly refused to perform a field sobriety test. Officials said she works for Lifeguard EMS and if medics performed a blood draw, it would be a conflict.

The sheriff’s office reported Mary Ellen fell to the ground as she attempted to stand and injured her face.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and a search warrant was obtained for a blood draw. Mary Ellen was charged with driving under the influence with a bond of $1,500.

News 2 has since learned investigators said Jesse’s body was found half a mile upstream from where the Jeep was retrieved. According to an initial report from the TBI, the car was found with the windows down, doors unlocked, and back hatch open, with no evidence of braking before the vehicle went into the water.

Mary Ellen Reed reportedly gave conflicting accounts of the turn of events, telling investigators at the time that she and Jesse went trail riding and that she couldn’t recall a two-hour time period between leaving the house with Jesse and waking up on the roadway near where the vehicle entered the water. In addition, investigators pointed out that the contents within Mary Ellen’s purse were dry.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the case is still an open investigation, with Mary Ellen considered a person of interest.

News 2 reached out to Mary Ellen’s attorneys for comment, they have yet to respond.