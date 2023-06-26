NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far this year, it seems like every week we have a new black bear sighting.

The most recent bear spotted was in Manchester on West Oak Road. Chastity Crosslin, a concerned neighbor, saw cars piling up and wanted to know what the ruckus was about.

Turns out, she saw the bear fall out of a tree! Crosslin started taking pictures to document the event, and while she said she was in awe of the bear, she’s also worried about her community.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has been keeping track of these bears based on reported sightings. Kaleb Stratton, a TWRA District Sergeant, said though there have been a few sightings, it has been only four bears wandering around. He also said that the bear in Manchester was larger than the bear in Nashville, so they probably aren’t the same bear.

These bears have been seen more because their population has started increasing and they are searching for food. Another reason is because hunting numbers have been down.

The TWRA opened bear hunting up in nine counties earlier this year and only one or two were killed. Stratton said hunting is one of the main tools for wildlife management.

“First of all, our number of hunters are decreasing. I think we opened up nine counties to bear hunting last year, and I think only one or two bears were killed in those nine counties. So people aren’t hunting as much as they used to. That’s the number one tool in wildlife management is hunting, so that would be another reason why they’re starting to come back this way,” Stratton said.

Bear hunting isn’t open right now because there isn’t a sustainable population.

If you see a bear, make sure to report it to the TWRA. Click here for more information.