COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ongoing investigation in Putnam County has one family eager for justice. On Monday, deputies were called to a home on Dyer Long Road after receiving calls that a man had been shot.

Shortly after, the woman who owned the home went missing. Now, what happened on Dyer Long Road remains a mystery to those who knew and loved Brent Bogle.

“Why, why did she do it? What made somebody hurt somebody like that? Why in this world does anybody hurt anybody like that?” asked Glendea Griffin, Bogle’s mother.

It was a call she says she could never prepare for. Griffin said she was celebrating a birthday with two of her grandchildren when her husband called her letting her know an incident happened and her son had died.

“I told him you’re lying to me, you’re just lying to me, and he said ‘no, honey I’m not,'” recalled Griffin.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office explained the home where Bogle was found shot belonged to Amanda Borden. At the time, when Bogle’s body was discovered, Borden was missing. Two days later, she turned herself in. Still, Bogle’s family has questions.

“Not knowing why, or what happened exactly, which we probably will never know the truth,” said Griffin.

On Thursday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office released new details. Investigators told News 2, they are still looking for a motive, but self-defense will “most likely be part of what is discussed.”

Bogle’s family believes there was a different motive.

“They’re still working on the investigation, so right now there is not a whole lot of justice to it, until we know […] until she is prosecuted for what she did,” Griffin said.

Bogle is described as a loving father to four girls, who had a big heart for everyone he met. His family says he and Borden were in an on-again and off-again relationship and would often have personal problems, but still, they maintain he didn’t deserve to be shot.

“Loving, kind and funny, he loved to tell jokes,” Griffin described her son. “He loved to draw, he’s got some amazing artwork that was his favorite thing and video games.”

Deputies are still working to piece everything together, as reality sets in for the Bogle family.

“Knowing that I’ll never see him again, I won’t be able to hold him, and tell him I love him,” said Griffin.

The Bogle family has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs. His funeral is set for the August 6 weekend.

Borden had not been charged with a crime related to this shooting, as of Thursday night. At the time of her surrender, she had several warrants out for her arrest.