FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — New information has come to light weeks after a Florida teacher was accused of shooting his family members in a Middle Tennessee hotel. News 2 reviewed body camera footage of the late night manhunt for the suspect to discover these details.

The Franklin Police Department said officers were sent to the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs hotel to respond to an “active shooter” call at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. When authorities arrived at the scene, they rendered aid to two victims, who were later taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officials said the shooting victims quickly identified Cody Wiggins, an English teacher at West Florida High School, as the assailant. Wiggins was reportedly in Franklin with his wife and brother-in-law for a wedding.

An arrest affidavit indicates Wiggins was drunk and arguing with his wife. At some point, the 29-year-old allegedly pulled out a handgun, shot his wife and his brother-in-law, and ran from the hotel, prompting a full-scale manhunt.

Body cameras for the Franklin Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office recorded law enforcement swarming the Carronbridge Way neighborhood, about half a mile from the Cool Springs Marriott, later that night.

After a few tense minutes, the teacher was spotted on a stoop. The bodycam footage shows authorities telling him to show his hands and not to move or they would shoot him.

Wiggins surrendered without incident, but he was covered in his own vomit and his speech was slurred, according to officials.

When officers asked Wiggins where his weapon was, he replied, “The small of my back, sir, but I don’t think it’s even back there anymore, sir.”

After searching the Florida man, law enforcement did not find any weapon on his person or near the stoop. However, officials confirmed to News 2 that Wiggins’ handgun was located.

Wiggins spoke at length to the authorities in a polite manner: “Search me, sir, whatever you want to do.”

When asked if there was second shooter, Wiggins responded, “Sir, why are you looking at me, sir? Why are you looking for me?”

“I’m sorry, I don’t know what I did, sir. Sir, I’m sorry. I’m a Marine Corps veteran,” the 29-year-old added.

As Wiggins was being loaded into a patrol car, he stated again that he was not the shooter sought by law enforcement.

“Sir, I have not shot anyone, sir. Sir, I don’t believe I have shot anyone, sir,” Wiggins said. “Sir, can you tell me if I have or if have not shot anyone, sir?”

A Williamson County deputy told other authorities at the scene that Wiggins had blood on top of his right shoe.

As of this writing, Wiggins is still being held in the Williamson County Jail for multiple felonies, including two counts of attempted murder, officials said. His bond is set at $3.5 million.

Both shooting victims were reportedly treated and released from the hospital.