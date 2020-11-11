Who’s hiring in Middle Tennessee? A LinkedIn expert weighs in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Currently, there are more than 240,000 job openings in Tennessee.

The Senior Editor at LinkedIn for job searches and careers Andrew Seaman says month-over-month numbers are moving in the right direction. Companies understand why people are unemployed and are looking to hire.

“Hiring managers, over 90 percent of them told us, listen, this is not an issue for us. So many people are out of work right now, we will hire someone if they’ve been laid off due to COVID,” said Seaman.

LinkedIn compiled a list of the 10 most in-demand jobs right now:

1. Salesperson

2. Registered Nurse

3. Software Engineer

4. Food Delivery Driver

5. Driver

6. Financial Advisor

7. Project Manager

8. Delivery Specialist

9. Full Stack Engineer

10. Javascript Developer

One thing COVID-19 has changed, for the better Seaman says, is the potential to work remotely.

“One of the big obstacles for people is geography. Because people are experimenting with remote work, maybe you live in Nashville but that industry is based in Southern California, you might be able to get a job there and stay where you are,” said Seaman.



Seaman does acknowledge some of the industries hit hardest in Nashville are far from a full rebound. While the hospitality and music/entertainment industries continue to struggle, think about using your talent in a non-conventional way.



“Maybe that is doing art therapy. Maybe it’s taking some classes to do that sort of thing. Maybe you’re in the service industry and you say, I like working with people. I like selling. Then, there’s a lot of opportunities,” said Seaman.



He also encourages job seekers to use the holiday season to set yourself up for success in 2021.

“There are a ton of seasonal job opportunities that can give you some extra income and help you network with people who are working there,” said Seaman.



And if you don’t have a social media or online presence, Seaman suggests creating profiles that reflect professionalism. It’s often the first place hiring managers look.