SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A White House man was arrested Monday after Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents reportedly linked him to the online exploitation of a minor.

Special agents with the TBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force launched an investigation after receiving a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the alleged online activity.

According to the TBI, an individual, later identified as 59-year-old James Clark Butterworth, had uploaded multiple files depicting child sexual abuse to an unspecified online platform.

A Sumner County Grand Jury returned indictments on March 7 charging Butterworth with three counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor.

Butterworth was arrested almost a week later, on March 13, and booked into the Sumner County Jail on a $25,000 bond.