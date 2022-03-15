WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Sumner County high school football coach was arrested after he was found to be having a sexual relationship with an underage student at the school.

Christopher Scholato, 26, is facing statutory rape charges following the investigation by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Gunnar Scholato (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

On Feb. 2, it was reported to the White House High School administration that a football coach/teacher was having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student at the school.

It is alleged that Scholato met up with the student away from campus and had intercourse on at least two occasions in December.

Additionally, it is alleged Scholato asked for nude pictures from the victim and sent nude, explicit photos of himself to the victim.

Scholato is facing the following charges from the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office:

Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic Means

Solicitation of a Minor – Sexual Activity

Statutory Rape by an Authority Figure (x4)

Scholato is being held on a $50,000 bond. He is due in court on March 25.

Scholato has also been suspended without pay by White House High School pending the outcome of the criminal charges against him.