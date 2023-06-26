NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The White House said right now, more than 8 million Americans lack access to high-speed internet, but the administration hopes to change that within the next decade.

During an announcement on Monday, the Biden administration unveiled a plan to spend $42 billion on expanding broadband internet. Officials said their goal is to connect everyone in America to affordable high-speed Internet by 2030.

“It’s the biggest investment in high-speed Internet ever, because for today’s economy to work for everyone, Internet access is just as important as electricity was, or water, or other basic services,” President Biden said.

Officials laid out a roadmap showing how the federal government plans to accomplish this goal.

The money is set to come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that Congress passed two years ago.

The department of commerce will distribute the money among states and territories based on need. Tennessee is expected to receive more than $800 million from the plan, which the president can’t support struggling families.

“Think of the parents and students sitting outside of McDonald’s or outside your office to be able to get on the Internet, in a parking lot just so their child can go online to do their homework,” said Biden.

Each state will receive a minimum of $107 million with 19 states receiving over $1 billion.

White House officials said the plan is to give every American household access to high-speed Internet while creating more than 100,000 jobs in the process.

“High-speed Internet isn’t a luxury anymore; it’s become an absolute necessity. That’s why we acted as soon as we did, as soon as we came to office, with the American Rescue Plan,” Biden continued during the announcement.

States will have until the end of this year to submit proposals for the funding. Companies will then receive grants to start building the infrastructure.