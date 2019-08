WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The White County Sheriff’s Office has introduced the newest member of its department.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the sheriff’s office announced the addition of K9 Kane, describing him as “an elite officer… trained at a world-class facility in North Carolina.”

K9 Kane will accompany Deputy Brandon Young.

“We are so blessed to have such an amazing duo,” the sheriff’s office added.