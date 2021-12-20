NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police announced seven men were taken into custody after being indicted in the death of 22-year-old Dallas ‘DJ’ Barrett.

On August 16, Barrett was found unresponsive on the top floor of the honky tonk. Video of the incident shows multiple people holding Barrett Down. Witnesses said his last words were “I can’t breathe.”

On Friday, police said the Davidson County Grand Jury indicted six Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row employees and one non-employee. The seven men were indicted on reckless homicide and aggravated assault charges.

They include:

Dylan Thomas Larocca, 33, of Mt. Juliet;

John D. Eustace, 26, of Hermitage;

Mark Ryan Watkins, 24, last known address DeBary, Florida;

Mallet Daquan Meneese, 30, of Hermitage;

Jaelen Alexander Maxwell, 23, of Murfreesboro; and

Tarrell K. Gray, 25, of Nashville.

Steven John Simon, 44, of Hermitage (non-employee)

Larocca and Simon surrendered to police on Friday. Metro police announced the remaining five men were in custody as of Monday night.

A Criminal Court judge set a bond for each of the defendants at $25,000.