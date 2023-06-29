NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bright explosions of red, white and blue will be filling the skies into next week as people across the United States celebrate Independence Day.

While there are several professional displays set for Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in Middle Tennessee, residential usage of fireworks is only allowed in some areas. Most Middle Tennessee counties allow people to shoot their own fireworks, with exception to Davidson County.

In Davidson County and Metro Nashville, it is illegal to both use and sell fireworks without a permit. Many cities also have restrictions on personal usage of fireworks, with some areas out right banning their use within city limits.

Fireworks may also be prohibited during stretches of dry weather when burn bans are in effect. Before planning your own celebration, take a look at this list of where personal fireworks can legally be used in Middle Tennessee during the Fourth of July.

BENTON COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Camden: PROHIBITED

BEDFORD COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Shelbyville: Allowed on July 1 to July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. On July 3, the permitted hours are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

CANNON COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Woodbury: PROHIBITED

CHEATHAM COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county, but noise ordinance prohibits after 10 p.m.

Ashland City: Allowed June 20 to July 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kingston Springs: Noise ordinance prohibits between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

COFFEE COUNTY

Generally allowed outside city limits

Manchester: Allowed June 20 to July 5 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tullahoma: July 1 to 3 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

PROHIBITED

DEKALB COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Smithville: PROHIBITED

DICKSON COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Dickson: Allowed June 20 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

FENTRESS COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Jamestown: PROHIBITED

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county outside of city limits

Winchester: Allowed June 20 to July 5

Cowan: June 20 to July 5

Decherd: June 20 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; July 3 and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Estill Springs: July 1 to July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. On July 4, the permitted hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Huntland: July 1 to July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. On July 3, the permitted hours are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

GILES COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Pulaski: PROHIBITED

GRUNDY COUNTY

Legal everywhere, no restrictions or limitations

LINCOLN COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Fayetteville: PROHIBITED

MACON COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Lafayette: Permitted from July 3 to July 5, but not between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Red Boiling Springs: Permitted from July 3 to July 5, but not between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

MAURY COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Columbia: Allowed July 3 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant: June 20 to July 2 until 10 p.m. and July 3 to July 4 until 12:30 a.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Clarksville: Allowed July 1 to July 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MOORE COUNTY

Generally allowed, but depends on the weather conditions

OVERTON COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Livingston: Allowed, except for “indoor fireworks special effects displays”

PUTNAM COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Cookeville: Allowed July 1 to July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed from 9 a.m. to midnight

Algood: July 1 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed until midnight

ROBERTSON COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Greenbrier: Allowed June 20 to July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Portland: June 25 to July 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On July 4, the permitted hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Springfield: PROHIBITED

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

Murfreesboro: Allowed July 3 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

La Vergne: July 2 to July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Smyrna: July 3 to July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed until 11 p.m.

SUMNER COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Gallatin: Allowed July 1 to July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed until 11 p.m.

Hendersonville: July 1 to July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed until 11 p.m.

TROUSDALE COUNTY

Legal everywhere

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

WARREN COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

McMinnville: Allowed June 8 to July 8 from 1 p.m. to midnight; However, after 10:30 p.m. any use of fireworks in residential areas where residents have complained, and police have asked the users to stop will be considered “disturbing the peace”

WHITE COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county, using “good common sense,” according to the White County Sheriff’s Office

Sparta: PROHIBITED

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Brentwood: PROHIBITED

Fairview: Allowed July 3 to July 5 from noon to 11 p.m.

Franklin: PROHIBITED

Spring Hill: Only July 4 from noon to 11 p.m.

Thompson’s Station: On July 4 from noon to 10 p.m.

WILSON COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county on personal property

Lebanon: Allowed June 20 to July 5, only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mt. Juliet: June 20 to July 5 allowed, but not from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Are fireworks allowed where you live but not on this list? Email WKRNWebmail@nexstar.tv