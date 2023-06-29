NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Bright explosions of red, white and blue will be filling the skies into next week as people across the United States celebrate Independence Day.
While there are several professional displays set for Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in Middle Tennessee, residential usage of fireworks is only allowed in some areas. Most Middle Tennessee counties allow people to shoot their own fireworks, with exception to Davidson County.
In Davidson County and Metro Nashville, it is illegal to both use and sell fireworks without a permit. Many cities also have restrictions on personal usage of fireworks, with some areas out right banning their use within city limits.
Fireworks may also be prohibited during stretches of dry weather when burn bans are in effect. Before planning your own celebration, take a look at this list of where personal fireworks can legally be used in Middle Tennessee during the Fourth of July.
BENTON COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Camden: PROHIBITED
BEDFORD COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Shelbyville: Allowed on July 1 to July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. On July 3, the permitted hours are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
CANNON COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Woodbury: PROHIBITED
CHEATHAM COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county, but noise ordinance prohibits after 10 p.m.
- Ashland City: Allowed June 20 to July 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kingston Springs: Noise ordinance prohibits between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
COFFEE COUNTY
- Generally allowed outside city limits
- Manchester: Allowed June 20 to July 5 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tullahoma: July 1 to 3 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
DAVIDSON COUNTY
- PROHIBITED
DEKALB COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Smithville: PROHIBITED
DICKSON COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Dickson: Allowed June 20 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
FENTRESS COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Jamestown: PROHIBITED
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county outside of city limits
- Winchester: Allowed June 20 to July 5
- Cowan: June 20 to July 5
- Decherd: June 20 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; July 3 and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Estill Springs: July 1 to July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. On July 4, the permitted hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Huntland: July 1 to July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. On July 3, the permitted hours are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
GILES COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Pulaski: PROHIBITED
GRUNDY COUNTY
- Legal everywhere, no restrictions or limitations
LINCOLN COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Fayetteville: PROHIBITED
MACON COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Lafayette: Permitted from July 3 to July 5, but not between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Red Boiling Springs: Permitted from July 3 to July 5, but not between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
MAURY COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Columbia: Allowed July 3 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant: June 20 to July 2 until 10 p.m. and July 3 to July 4 until 12:30 a.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Clarksville: Allowed July 1 to July 5 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
MOORE COUNTY
- Generally allowed, but depends on the weather conditions
OVERTON COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Livingston: Allowed, except for “indoor fireworks special effects displays”
PUTNAM COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Cookeville: Allowed July 1 to July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Algood: July 1 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed until midnight
ROBERTSON COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Greenbrier: Allowed June 20 to July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Portland: June 25 to July 5 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On July 4, the permitted hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Springfield: PROHIBITED
RUTHERFORD COUNTY
- Murfreesboro: Allowed July 3 to July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- La Vergne: July 2 to July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Smyrna: July 3 to July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed until 11 p.m.
SUMNER COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Gallatin: Allowed July 1 to July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed until 11 p.m.
- Hendersonville: July 1 to July 4 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. On July 4, fireworks are allowed until 11 p.m.
TROUSDALE COUNTY
- Legal everywhere
VAN BUREN COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
WARREN COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- McMinnville: Allowed June 8 to July 8 from 1 p.m. to midnight; However, after 10:30 p.m. any use of fireworks in residential areas where residents have complained, and police have asked the users to stop will be considered “disturbing the peace”
WHITE COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county, using “good common sense,” according to the White County Sheriff’s Office
- Sparta: PROHIBITED
WILLIAMSON COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Brentwood: PROHIBITED
- Fairview: Allowed July 3 to July 5 from noon to 11 p.m.
- Franklin: PROHIBITED
- Spring Hill: Only July 4 from noon to 11 p.m.
- Thompson’s Station: On July 4 from noon to 10 p.m.
WILSON COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county on personal property
- Lebanon: Allowed June 20 to July 5, only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Mt. Juliet: June 20 to July 5 allowed, but not from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Are fireworks allowed where you live but not on this list? Email WKRNWebmail@nexstar.tv