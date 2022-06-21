NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Communities are starting to display their red, white, and blue décor for the upcoming Independence Day holiday, and plans are underway for celebrations across Middle Tennessee.
For those looking for fireworks to light up their festivities, News 2 has you covered. Here’s a list of events in alphabetical order by city that will include live music, food vendors, activities, and of course FIREWORKS!
Brentwood
Red, White and Boom – July 4
- Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park
- 7pm to 10pm – Fireworks at 9pm
- The Smoking Section Band performance
- Free admission
- Food trucks on site
- Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket
Clarksville
Independence Day Celebration – July 3
- Liberty Park
- 5pm to 9:30pm – Fireworks at 9:00pm
- Live music, food vendors, games, inflatables
- Free admission
Cookeville
8th Annual Red, White and Boom – July 4
- Putnam County Fairgrounds
- 4pm to 9:30pm – Fireworks at 9:05pm
- Concert starts at 5pm – The Smoky Nights, Jake Hoot, Resurrection – A Journey Tribute
- Free admission
- Food trucks on site
- Bring lawn chair
Fairview
11th Annual July 3rd Celebration – July 3
- Fairview City Hall
- 2pm to 10pm – Fireworks at 9pm
- Performances by Kolby Oakley, Brandon Davis, Rubiks Groove
- Food trucks and family activities
- Free admission
Fort Campbell
Division Parade Field – July 4
- Independence Carnival 1pm to midnight – ticketed
- Free concert and fireworks show
- Concert starts at 6pm
- Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band headliner
- 9:30pm fireworks show
Franklin
4th of July Celebration – July 4
- The Park at Harlinsdale Farm
- 6pm to 9:30pm – Fireworks at 9pm
- Free entertainment
- Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket
Goodlettsville
Independence Day Celebration – July 4
- Moss-Wright Park
- 4pm to 10pm – Fireworks at 9pm
- Free admission
- Kids zone $10 – cash only
- Food trucks
- Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket
Hendersonville
Freedom Festival – July 3
- Drakes Creeks Park
- 5pm to 10pm – Fireworks at 9pm
- Live music
- Free admission
- Kid Zone $5/child or $15/family
- Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket
La Vergne
Independence Day Celebration – July 4
- Veterans Memorial Park
- 5:30pm to 10:30pm – Fireworks at dusk
- Phoenix Rising performance
- Food vendors, family activities
- Free admission
- Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket
Monterey
Freedom Fest – July 1 & 2
- The Old Gray
- Food trucks, vendors, kids zone
- BBQ Competition
- Concert July 1 starting at 5pm
- Chris Janson headliner followed by fireworks show
- Concert July 2 starting at noon
- Darryl Worley, Andy Griggs, Ty Herndon followed by fireworks show
- Tickets starting at $35
Murfreesboro
Celebration Under the Stars – July 4
- Fountains at Gateway
- 4pm to 10pm – Fireworks at 9pm
- “The Pilots” at 7pm
- Free admission
- Food trucks, music, family activities
- Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket
Nashville
Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th – July 3 & 4
- Downtown Nashville
- Amazon Family Fun Zone at Walk of Fame Park – Free both days starting at noon
- Performances both days
- Main show July 4th at Ascend Amphitheater
- Old Dominion, Gramps Morgan, Cassadee Pope and more in the lineup
- Fireworks at 9:30pm, July 4
