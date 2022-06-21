NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Communities are starting to display their red, white, and blue décor for the upcoming Independence Day holiday, and plans are underway for celebrations across Middle Tennessee.

For those looking for fireworks to light up their festivities, News 2 has you covered. Here’s a list of events in alphabetical order by city that will include live music, food vendors, activities, and of course FIREWORKS!

Brentwood

Red, White and Boom – July 4

Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park

7pm to 10pm – Fireworks at 9pm

The Smoking Section Band performance

Free admission

Food trucks on site

Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket

Independence Day Celebration – July 3

Liberty Park

5pm to 9:30pm – Fireworks at 9:00pm

Live music, food vendors, games, inflatables

Free admission

Cookeville

8th Annual Red, White and Boom – July 4

Putnam County Fairgrounds

4pm to 9:30pm – Fireworks at 9:05pm

Concert starts at 5pm – The Smoky Nights, Jake Hoot, Resurrection – A Journey Tribute

Free admission

Food trucks on site

Bring lawn chair

Fairview

11th Annual July 3rd Celebration – July 3

Fairview City Hall

2pm to 10pm – Fireworks at 9pm

Performances by Kolby Oakley, Brandon Davis, Rubiks Groove

Food trucks and family activities

Free admission

Fort Campbell

Division Parade Field – July 4

Independence Carnival 1pm to midnight – ticketed

Free concert and fireworks show

Concert starts at 6pm

Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band headliner

9:30pm fireworks show

Franklin

4th of July Celebration – July 4

The Park at Harlinsdale Farm

6pm to 9:30pm – Fireworks at 9pm

Free entertainment

Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket

Goodlettsville

Independence Day Celebration – July 4

Moss-Wright Park

4pm to 10pm – Fireworks at 9pm

Free admission

Kids zone $10 – cash only

Food trucks

Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket

Hendersonville

Freedom Festival – July 3

Drakes Creeks Park

5pm to 10pm – Fireworks at 9pm

Live music

Free admission

Kid Zone $5/child or $15/family

Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket

La Vergne

Independence Day Celebration – July 4

Veterans Memorial Park

5:30pm to 10:30pm – Fireworks at dusk

Phoenix Rising performance

Food vendors, family activities

Free admission

Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket

Monterey

Freedom Fest – July 1 & 2

The Old Gray

Food trucks, vendors, kids zone

BBQ Competition

Concert July 1 starting at 5pm

Chris Janson headliner followed by fireworks show

Concert July 2 starting at noon

Darryl Worley, Andy Griggs, Ty Herndon followed by fireworks show

Tickets starting at $35

Celebration Under the Stars – July 4

Fountains at Gateway

4pm to 10pm – Fireworks at 9pm

“The Pilots” at 7pm

Free admission

Food trucks, music, family activities

Bring lawn chairs, picnic blanket

Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th – July 3 & 4

Downtown Nashville

Amazon Family Fun Zone at Walk of Fame Park – Free both days starting at noon

Performances both days

Main show July 4th at Ascend Amphitheater

Old Dominion, Gramps Morgan, Cassadee Pope and more in the lineup

Fireworks at 9:30pm, July 4

Fireworks happening where you live? If you know of a July 4th celebration with fireworks that’s not listed above please email us at WKRNWebmail@nexstar.tv