NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When it comes to celebrating the holidays, Middle Tennessee knows how to get you in the spirit!

From the state’s biggest drive-thru light show to holiday lights at the zoo — there are plenty of light displays to visit in December.

Here’s a list of a few light shows and displays being held this month across Middle Tennessee.

Davidson County

Zoolumination at Nashville Zoo

(Source: Nashville Zoo)

The country’s largest Chinese lantern festival has returned to Nashville Zoo. Although the 1,000 lanterns that feature mythical creatures and magical scenes are the star of the show, the North Pole Village is also a fan-favorite that transports you to a winter wonderland.

The festive area is a must-see, full of lights, trees and holiday fun! Santa visits each night until Dec. 24. Hot cocoa is even available for purchase until around 8 p.m. nightly.

When: Now until Feb. 4, 2024

Price: Adults – $23; Kids (2-12) – $19 on Monday -Thursday. Adults – $26; Kids (2-12) – $22 on Thursday- Sunday

Holiday lights at Cheekwood

A holiday tradition has returned to Cheekwood. More than a million lights have set the botanical gardens aglow making it an unforgettable experience for families. This year’s display will have the newest feature — the Enchanted Esplanade.

According to Cheekwood President and CEO Jane MacLeod, the feature will be comprised of nine trees wrapped with programmed RGB string lights, and ground effects along the path.

Guests can stop by one of the many kiosks throughout the grounds for hot cocoa or festive holiday spirits, including spiked cocoa and apple cider. S’mores kits will be available for purchase.

When: Now until Jan. 7, 2024 (5 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

Price: Children two and under are free. Ticketing for adults and youth range from $20 to $31. Click here for ticketing information.

Christmas Lights at Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Resort

Opryland has more than three million holiday lights on display that anyone can enjoy by taking a stroll through the resort’s Magnolia Lawn.

When: Now until Jan. 4, 2024 (5 p.m. – midnight nightly)

Price: Free

Montgomery County

Christmas on the Cumberland

Prepared to be dazzled with the light displays at Christmas on the Cumberland in Clarksville. This year’s display is made up of about one million lights that will illuminate McGregor Park and the Cumberland Riverwalk.

Where: McGregor Park Riverwalk, 540 N. Riverside Dr.

When: Now- Jan. 2

Price: Free

Drive-thru Christmas Light Show at Clarksville Speedway

Enjoy a show of over three million lights from the comfort of your own vehicle. The Clarksville Speedway will transform into a Christmas spectacle this month offering an unforgettable light show that stretches more than a mile.

Where: 1600 Needmore Road, Clarksville, TN

When: Now until Dec. 30

Price: $30 per car ( seven people or less). $50 for cargo vans or vehicles with more than eight people inside.

Wilson County

Dancing Lights of Christmas

It’s touted as one of the largest drive thru light shows in the state. The Dancing Lights of Christmas, located at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Lebanon, features over two million lights spanning across a two and a half mile route — all synchronized to some rockin’ Christmas tunes.

When: Now until Dec. 31

Price: $30 per family vehicle. To purchase tickets, click here.

Williamson County

FrankTown Lights

The FrankTown Festival of Lights is the only drive-thru holiday light display in Williamson County. The holiday spectacular features 1.5 miles of holiday lights, with over 200 displays synchronized to Christmas classics that guests can listen to on the radio.

A variety of concessions are available including s’mores kits, funnel cakes, caramel apples, hot dogs, nachos, hot chocolate and more! Guests can also take pictures with the 30-foot Christmas tree decorated with thousands of lights.

When: Now until Dec. 31

Price: Tickets are $30 for a passenger vehicle (car, SUV, truck up to 8 passengers); $50 for a large passenger vehicle (over 8 passengers); and $100 for a commercial or charter vehicle (van, bus, limo). Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Rutherford County

London’s Lights in La Vergne

This year’s London Light’s display. (Photo: WKRN) The 2019 London Light’s display. (Photo: WKRN)

If you’re looking for the spirit of Christmas, you can find it off Ash Circle in La Vergne. Since 2012, Brad Henn has been hanging up lights and transforming his home into a Christmas light show paradise to honor his late daughter London, who passed away at two years old.

Where: 1001 Ash Circle in La Vergne every night from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

When: Now until Jan. 24, 2024

Price: People visiting can either drive by or drop off as street parking is not allowed. Visitors can also take a shuttle service for $2 where a shuttle will take them from Rock Springs Elementary School to his home and back. Learn more here.

Christmas Lights at Cannonsburgh Village

Load up the car and make memories with family with a free drive-through light display in historic Cannonsburgh Village. In December, the quaint village will transform into a Christmas wonderland with many beautiful lights on display.

Where: 312 S. Front Street, Murfreesboro

When: Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, Dec. 1-3, Dec. 8-10, Dec. 15-17 (5 p.m. – 8 p.m.)

Price: Free

Robertson County

Winter Wonderland

Springfield’s Winter Wonderland is underway at J. Travis Pike Park. The holiday experience is an unforgettable one with thousands of captivating lights and Christmas scenery.

Visitors can enjoy family-friendly activities which includes youth pony rides, holiday crafts and a petting. To learn when each activity will be available, click here.

Where: J. Travis Price Park, 4155 Wilks Road, Springfield, TN

When: Dec. 2 to Dec. 23 (5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.)

Price: Free