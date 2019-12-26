Christmas tree recycling now available at multiple locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are many opportunities to get rid of your Christmas trees in our local community.

As part of Nashville’s tree-recycling program, trees will be accepted at multiple Metro parks and community centers through February 17, 2020:

Cane Ridge Park

Una Recreation Center

Whitfield Park

Cedar Hill Park

Two Rivers Park

Joelton Community Center

Sevier Park

Richland Park

Elmington Park

Edwin Warner Park

Lakewood City Hall

Frederick Douglas Park

Trees will also be accepted at The Living Earth locations on Elm Hill Pike and Centennial Boulevard.

In La Vergne, you can recycle your Christmas tree at the La Vergne Public Works facility at 148 International Blvd through January 31st.

Clear your tree of any ornaments and lights.

The trees will be chipped and turned into mulch.