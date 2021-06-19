Where to find Juneteenth celebrations in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are an array of events happening throughout Middle Tennessee for Juneteenth, a holiday to commemorate the emancipation of those who were enslaved in the United States.

On Saturday, June 19, the Nashville Zoo will officially launch their new history feature. It’s called the Morton Family Exhibit.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the cabin behind the Zoo’s Grassmere Historic Home. Zoo officials worked with the relatives of Frank Morton, a 1900’s tenant farmer who lived on the Grassmere property. They refurbished the cabin and installed panels which display the story of Frank and his family’s contributions to the home.

Nashville Zoo: the Morton Family Exhibit.

“The majority of African-Americans who remained in the south became tenant farmers or sharecroppers by the end of the Reconstruction era, yet there are few locations in Middle Tennessee that interpret this significant part of history,” said Tori Mason, Interpretive Programs Manager for Nashville Zoo.

“Our hopes for this exhibit are to honor the work of Mr. Morton and his family, and provide our visitors with a window into the daily lives of tenant farmers throughout the south,” said Mason.

The Tennessee State Museum will offer Black History tours on Saturday at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Guests should meet at the visitor’s desk at that time. These tours will be limited. They can usually accommodate 15 to 20 people per tour.

Tennessee State Museum Exhibit Photos

There is also the Music City Freedom Festival: Nashville’s Juneteenth Celebration happening on Saturday at 12 p.m. at Hadley Park.

Event organizers said, “We are celebrating our culture, our community, our music, our food, and our community’s businesses.”

Food trucks, vendors and inflatables will be at the event and it goes until 6 p.m.

The National Museum of African American Music is hosting a Juneteenth Block Party on June 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the rooftop of 5th & Broadway. Organizers say there will also be a Juneteenth On the River celebration. This event is free and open to the public.

In addition, there is another Juneteenth celebration on Saturday at Fort Negley Park. It’s called Juneteenth615, and there will be a proclamation ceremony at the park that day. It will also include music, food trucks, fireworks, and musical entertainment. Mayor John Cooper will also make an appearance. That event takes place at 5 p.m. and is free.