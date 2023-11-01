SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County is known for its rich history, scenic beauty, and heritage. However, deep within its roots is a mystery that still has law enforcement stumped.

For Elizabeth “Diane” Vaughn’s family and friends, June 18, 1992, started like any other day.

That is, until she vanished.

Elizabeth “Diane” Vaughn went missing in June 1992. (Courtesy: Sumner County Sheriff’s Office)

“Complete mystery, doesn’t make sense at all,” said Chief Deputy Eric Craddock with the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office. “She was reported missing in June of ’92 and that case was a mystery from the start.”

At the time of her disappearance, Vaughn lived at an apartment complex in Hendersonville. That June night was the last time anyone saw or heard from her after she made plans to see a friend.

“She left work in Nashville and came back to Sumner County; she had plans to go to a friend’s house,” Craddock detailed. “Allegedly, she went to her husband’s house;they were separated at the time; to pick up her child. She was there and then she went to a friend’s house and that’s the last anyone has ever seen of her.”

Vaughn’s family filed a missing person’s report shortly after no one heard from her. Immediately, detectives started working on the case. Two days after she went missing, her car was found at an O’Charley’s restaurant parking lot in the Rivergate Mall area on Two Mile Parkway.

Elizabeth “Diane” Vaughn’s car was last seen in the parking lot of O’Charley’s in the Rivergate Mall area. (Photo: WKRN)

“There are some that say she was seen at the bar at O’Charley’s; there are some who say she wasn’t there; her car was parked there, and there were no signs of foul play in it,” Craddock said.

While family members told law enforcement she would never up and leave her daughter, who was two years old at the time, Craddock stated, “They said this is totally out of character. She would have never just run off, run away from her child.”

However, despite the time that has passed, deputies are not giving up on solving the case.

“There are very few decent leads to investigate on this case. Her body has never been found; she’s never been found. Oher than her car, there’s nothing,” said Craddock.

If you have any information on her disappearance, call the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office at 615-452-2616.