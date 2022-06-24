NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This Independence Day, Tennesseans will be looking to celebrate the birth of the nation with fireworks fun. But not all communities in the state allow for residential fireworks usage.

Here’s a list of where personal fireworks can be used this Fourth of July.

BENTON COUNTY

  • Allowed generally in the county
  • Camden: PROHIBITED

BEDFORD COUNTY

  • Allowed generally in the county
  • Shelbyville: July 1–4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. except July 3, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

CANNON COUNTY

  • Allowed generally in the county
  • Woodbury: PROHIBITED

CHEATHAM COUNTY

  • Allowed generally in the county, but noise ordinance prohibits after 10 p.m.
  • Ashland City: June 20–July 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Kingston Springs: noise ordinance prohibits between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

COFFEE COUNTY

  • Generally allowed outside city limits
  • Manchester: June 20–July 5 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Tullahoma: July 1–3 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY

  • Allowed generally in the county
  • Smithville: PROHIBITED

DICKSON COUNTY

  • Dickson: June 20–July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

FENTRESS COUNTY

  • Generally allowed; depends on the weather conditions, according to the Fentress County Sheriff
  • Jamestown: PROHIBITED

FRANKLIN COUNTY

  • Generally allowed in the county outside of city limits
  • Winchester: June 20–July 5
  • Cowan: June 20–July 5
  • Decherd: June 20–July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; July 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
  • Estill Springs: July 1–4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. except July 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Huntland: July 1–4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. except July 3, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

GILES COUNTY

  • Generally allowed in the county
  • Pulaski: PROHIBITED

GRUNDY COUNTY

  • Legal everywhere, no restrictions or limitations

LINCOLN COUNTY

  • Fayetteville: PROHIBITED

MACON COUNTY

  • Lafayette: July 3–5 not between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
  • Red Boiling Springs: July 3–5 not between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

MARSHALL COUNTY

  • Lewisburg: July 1–3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

MAURY COUNTY

  • Columbia: July 3–5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Mt. Pleasant: June 20–July 5; until 10 p.m. from June 20 to July 2; July 3 and 4 until 12:30 a.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

  • Clarksville: July 1–4 from 6 to 10 p.m.

MOORE COUNTY

  • Generally allowed, but depends on the weather conditions
    • According to the Metro Moore County Sheriff’s Department, conditions in the county are very dry, and there is a burn ban in effect right now.

OVERTON COUNTY

  • Livingston: Allowed

PUTNAM COUNTY

  • Cookeville: July 1–5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. except July 4, which is allowed from 9 a.m. to midnight
  • Algood: PROHIBITED unless part of “an established organization and in celebration of a special event or holiday”

ROBERTSON COUNTY

  • Greenbrier: June 20–July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Springfield: PROHIBITED

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

  • Murfreesboro: allowed July 1–5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • La Vergne: allowed July 2–5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Smyrna: allowed 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4; and 

SUMNER COUNTY

  • Gallatin: July 1–3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

TROUSDALE COUNTY

  • Legal everywhere

VAN BUREN COUNTY

  • Generally allowed in the county

WARREN COUNTY

  • McMinnville: June 8–July 8 from 1 p.m. to midnight
  • Morrison: PROHIBITED

WHITE COUNTY

  • Generally allowed in the county, using “good common sense,” according to the White County Sheriff’s Office
  • Sparta: PROHIBITED

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

  • Brentwood: PROHIBITED
  • Fairview: July 3–5 from noon to 11 p.m.
  • Franklin: PROHIBITED
  • Spring Hill: only July 4 from noon to 11 p.m.
  • Thompson’s Station: PROHIBITED

WILSON COUNTY

  • Lebanon: June 20–July 5, only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Mt. Juliet: June 20–July 5 allowed, but not from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Are fireworks allowed where you live but not on this list? Email WKRNWebmail@nexstar.tv