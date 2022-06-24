NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This Independence Day, Tennesseans will be looking to celebrate the birth of the nation with fireworks fun. But not all communities in the state allow for residential fireworks usage.
Here’s a list of where personal fireworks can be used this Fourth of July.
BENTON COUNTY
- Allowed generally in the county
- Camden: PROHIBITED
BEDFORD COUNTY
- Allowed generally in the county
- Shelbyville: July 1–4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. except July 3, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
CANNON COUNTY
- Allowed generally in the county
- Woodbury: PROHIBITED
CHEATHAM COUNTY
- Allowed generally in the county, but noise ordinance prohibits after 10 p.m.
- Ashland City: June 20–July 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Kingston Springs: noise ordinance prohibits between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.
COFFEE COUNTY
- Generally allowed outside city limits
- Manchester: June 20–July 5 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Tullahoma: July 1–3 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
DEKALB COUNTY
- Allowed generally in the county
- Smithville: PROHIBITED
DICKSON COUNTY
- Dickson: June 20–July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.
FENTRESS COUNTY
- Generally allowed; depends on the weather conditions, according to the Fentress County Sheriff
- Jamestown: PROHIBITED
FRANKLIN COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county outside of city limits
- Winchester: June 20–July 5
- Cowan: June 20–July 5
- Decherd: June 20–July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; July 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Estill Springs: July 1–4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. except July 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Huntland: July 1–4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. except July 3, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
GILES COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
- Pulaski: PROHIBITED
GRUNDY COUNTY
- Legal everywhere, no restrictions or limitations
LINCOLN COUNTY
- Fayetteville: PROHIBITED
MACON COUNTY
- Lafayette: July 3–5 not between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
- Red Boiling Springs: July 3–5 not between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY
- Lewisburg: July 1–3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
MAURY COUNTY
- Columbia: July 3–5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Mt. Pleasant: June 20–July 5; until 10 p.m. from June 20 to July 2; July 3 and 4 until 12:30 a.m.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
- Clarksville: July 1–4 from 6 to 10 p.m.
MOORE COUNTY
- Generally allowed, but depends on the weather conditions
- According to the Metro Moore County Sheriff’s Department, conditions in the county are very dry, and there is a burn ban in effect right now.
OVERTON COUNTY
- Livingston: Allowed
PUTNAM COUNTY
- Cookeville: July 1–5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. except July 4, which is allowed from 9 a.m. to midnight
- Algood: PROHIBITED unless part of “an established organization and in celebration of a special event or holiday”
ROBERTSON COUNTY
- Greenbrier: June 20–July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Springfield: PROHIBITED
RUTHERFORD COUNTY
- Murfreesboro: allowed July 1–5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- La Vergne: allowed July 2–5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Smyrna: allowed 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4; and
SUMNER COUNTY
- Gallatin: July 1–3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
TROUSDALE COUNTY
- Legal everywhere
VAN BUREN COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county
WARREN COUNTY
- McMinnville: June 8–July 8 from 1 p.m. to midnight
- Morrison: PROHIBITED
WHITE COUNTY
- Generally allowed in the county, using “good common sense,” according to the White County Sheriff’s Office
- Sparta: PROHIBITED
WILLIAMSON COUNTY
- Brentwood: PROHIBITED
- Fairview: July 3–5 from noon to 11 p.m.
- Franklin: PROHIBITED
- Spring Hill: only July 4 from noon to 11 p.m.
- Thompson’s Station: PROHIBITED
WILSON COUNTY
- Lebanon: June 20–July 5, only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Mt. Juliet: June 20–July 5 allowed, but not from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.
Are fireworks allowed where you live but not on this list? Email WKRNWebmail@nexstar.tv