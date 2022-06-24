NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This Independence Day, Tennesseans will be looking to celebrate the birth of the nation with fireworks fun. But not all communities in the state allow for residential fireworks usage.

Here’s a list of where personal fireworks can be used this Fourth of July.

BENTON COUNTY

Allowed generally in the county

Camden: PROHIBITED

BEDFORD COUNTY

Allowed generally in the county

Shelbyville: July 1–4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. except July 3, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

CANNON COUNTY

Allowed generally in the county

Woodbury: PROHIBITED

CHEATHAM COUNTY

Allowed generally in the county, but noise ordinance prohibits after 10 p.m.

Ashland City: June 20–July 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kingston Springs: noise ordinance prohibits between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

COFFEE COUNTY

Generally allowed outside city limits

Manchester: June 20–July 5 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tullahoma: July 1–3 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

DEKALB COUNTY

Allowed generally in the county

Smithville: PROHIBITED

DICKSON COUNTY

Dickson: June 20–July 5 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

FENTRESS COUNTY

Generally allowed; depends on the weather conditions, according to the Fentress County Sheriff

Jamestown: PROHIBITED

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county outside of city limits

Winchester: June 20–July 5

Cowan: June 20–July 5

Decherd: June 20–July 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.; July 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Estill Springs: July 1–4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. except July 4, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Huntland: July 1–4 from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. except July 3, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

GILES COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

Pulaski: PROHIBITED

GRUNDY COUNTY

Legal everywhere, no restrictions or limitations

LINCOLN COUNTY

Fayetteville: PROHIBITED

MACON COUNTY

Lafayette: July 3–5 not between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Red Boiling Springs: July 3–5 not between 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

MARSHALL COUNTY

Lewisburg: July 1–3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

MAURY COUNTY

Columbia: July 3–5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant: June 20–July 5; until 10 p.m. from June 20 to July 2; July 3 and 4 until 12:30 a.m.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Clarksville: July 1–4 from 6 to 10 p.m.

MOORE COUNTY

Generally allowed, but depends on the weather conditions According to the Metro Moore County Sheriff’s Department, conditions in the county are very dry, and there is a burn ban in effect right now.



OVERTON COUNTY

Livingston: Allowed

PUTNAM COUNTY

Cookeville: July 1–5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. except July 4, which is allowed from 9 a.m. to midnight

Algood: PROHIBITED unless part of “an established organization and in celebration of a special event or holiday”

ROBERTSON COUNTY

Greenbrier: June 20–July 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Springfield: PROHIBITED

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

Murfreesboro: allowed July 1–5 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

La Vergne: allowed July 2–5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Smyrna: allowed 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. July 3; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July 4; and

SUMNER COUNTY

Gallatin: July 1–3 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; July 4 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

TROUSDALE COUNTY

Legal everywhere

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county

WARREN COUNTY

McMinnville: June 8–July 8 from 1 p.m. to midnight

Morrison: PROHIBITED

WHITE COUNTY

Generally allowed in the county, using “good common sense,” according to the White County Sheriff’s Office

Sparta: PROHIBITED

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Brentwood: PROHIBITED

Fairview: July 3–5 from noon to 11 p.m.

Franklin: PROHIBITED

Spring Hill: only July 4 from noon to 11 p.m.

Thompson’s Station: PROHIBITED

WILSON COUNTY

Lebanon: June 20–July 5, only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Mt. Juliet: June 20–July 5 allowed, but not from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Are fireworks allowed where you live but not on this list? Email WKRNWebmail@nexstar.tv