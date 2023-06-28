NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Next Tuesday, Americans across the country will celebrate independence from Great Britain with Fourth of July celebrations. Plenty of Middle Tennessee communities will hold fireworks shows and cookouts. Here are some of the Fourth of July celebrations happening around the community.

Celebrate Independence Day 2023 with headliner Brad Paisley along with Ben Rector, The War And Treaty, Langhorne Slim, Tiera Kennedy, and more during the FREE Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event in Downtown Nashville. This Fourth of July will feature one of the largest fireworks show in country with the pyrotechnics synchronized to a live performance by the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony. The events will take place from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the fireworks show to begin at 9:30 p.m.

Murfreesboro – Celebration Under the Stars

Powered by Middle Tennessee Electric, Murfreesboro will celebrate Independence Day at the Fountains at Gateway along with country artist Canaan Smith at 7:30 p.m., followed by the fireworks display at about 9 p.m. The community is invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking on the grass at the Fountains, 1500 Medical Center Parkway. The fireworks should be visible for approximately half a mile, depending on weather conditions and any obstructions such as buildings or trees.

Clarksville – Independence Day Celebration (July 3)

Celebrate the nation’s independence with good, live music and fun as part of the Liberty Live concert series. From 5-9:30 p.m. Monday, July 3, there will be carnival games, food, music and fireworks. Clarksville’s largest fireworks display will take place at 9:10 p.m. at Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, 37040. Headliner will be Hannah Ellis.

Franklin – July Fourth at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm

Friends of Franklin Parks is hosting the community at the Tractor Supply Co. Arena in the Park at Harlinsdale Farm with music, beer tents, and a kid’s area starting at 5 p.m. July 4, before the fireworks show at about 9 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs or blankets to view the show. Gates open at 5 p.m. and bands begin playing at 6 p.m.

Mt. Juliet – 4th of July Celebration at Circle P Ranch

Sponsored by United States Community Credit Union, Needham’s Nursery and the City of Mt. Juliet, the event will feature food trucks, live music, and inflatables, as well as the largest fireworks show in Wilson County’s history. The event will last from 4-9 p.m. 563 E Main St., Mt. Juliet, 37122.

Lebanon – Independence Day Celebration

Held at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 East Baddour Parkway, Lebanon will host its Fourth of July celebration from 5 to 9:30 p.m. featuring kid’s activities, bands and food vendors. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.

The parade begins at 3 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church and moves down Main Street to East Main Street and Highway 70 at Sparta Pike. No water balloons are allowed but bring your squirt guns! Fireworks will begin at dusk at Three Forks Park. Bring a picnic and lawn chairs to enjoy the display.

Hendersonville – Freedom Festival (July 3)

Sumner County’s largest Independence Day celebration will be held a day before July 4, featuring live music and plenty of family fun. Hendersonville Has Talent starts at 5 p.m., followed by live music at 6 p.m. The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m., weather permitting. Bring your picnic blanket and lawn chairs and enjoy time with the family. Held at Drakes Creek Park, 120 E. Main Street, Hendersonville 37075.

Goodlettsville – 2023 Independence Day Celebration (July 3)

This year’s Fourth of July celebration will be held Monday, July 3, at Moss-Wright Park, 745 Caldwell Drive. The event begins at 4 p.m. and concludes after the fireworks display, which is scheduled to being at 9 p.m.

Gallatin – Independence Day Celebration

The city’s Independence Day celebration will include the Gallatin Fire Department’s popular mountain of foam, which will be from 5-6:15 p.m. There will be food trucks, and the fireworks show will be around 9 p.m. Admission is free to Triple Creek Park, 240 Champion Drive.

Winchester – Thunder over Tims Ford Lake Fireworks Show

Twin Creeks Marina and the City of Winchester are happy to announce that the 4th of July Fireworks Show will be Tuesday, July 4. To view the show, reserve a table at Drafts and Watercrafts at Twin Creeks Marina, or view from Winchester City Park or buy a boat on Tims Ford Lake.

Manchester – 4th of July Fireworks

Held at Rotary Park, families can enjoy the celebration of the nation’s independence starting at 6 p.m. when food trucks will be parked and ready to serve. Additionally, there will be free live music from Rubiks Groove from 7-9 p.m. before the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Tullahoma – Independence Day Regional Celebration (July 3)

Monday, July 3, come to Grider Stadium in Tullahoma for the annual Tullahoma Independence Day Regional Celebration. Gates open at 3 p.m. and there will be live music from Vinyl Radio and Sixwire starting at 5 p.m. The fireworks display will be at 9:15 p.m.