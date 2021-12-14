NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service has greatly reduced the number of customers without power after Saturday’s storms left thousands in the dark.

The severe storm outbreak caused power outages for 95,000 customers. Crews have been working to restore power around the clock. As of Tuesday, the number of customers without power dropped down to 300.

NES expects to have power restored to all customers by the end of day Wednesday. Crews will work around the clock until all customers have power back.

Crews have repaired all major circuits and have replaced 94 out of 131 power poles broken during the storm.