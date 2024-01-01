MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sky-high interest rates are making homes unaffordable. However, according to real estate experts, there is one unconventional way to cut the cost down, but many realtors don’t even know about it, and bankers don’t make money off it. It’s called an assumable mortgage.

“All of that there to the top of the road is ours,” Taylor Benson said as he gave News 2 a tour of the home his family purchased this year in Mt. Juliet.

Benson and his family spent eight months house hunting in Middle Tennessee. With a growing family, the pressure was on to settle down, and the interest rates going up weren’t helping.

“We put about five offers in on houses, and we actually got outbid, which was very, very frustrating,” he said.

Months into searching, the family’s agent, Ethan Flynn, pitched trying a more unconventional idea — an assumable mortgage. Essentially, you take over, assume, the seller’s mortgage.

“You pick up their mortgage as if you are the one who took out the mortgage. You just take over the payments, you take over the responsibility. They are completely relieved of any liability. And then it’s as if you had that mortgage the entire time,” explained Flynn. “If you’re not a cash buyer, this is the only way I would buy in 2023.”

Here’s why this may be a wise financial move: you also take over the seller’s interest rate.

Going the traditional mortgage route, the Benson family was staring down a 5.8% rate, but on this house, the rate was a rock-bottom 2.875%. Taking that rate over saves the family $800 a month on their payment.

“I mean, things are really expensive right now. Daycare is very expensive, so to have that extra income, that money every month, it gave us a little bit more breathing room, a little bit more relief, knowing that we are not going to be feeling house poor or paycheck-to-paycheck kind of thing,” said Benson.

“This is changing the wealth trajectory of the Benson family for the rest of their lives. This is very exciting. If you can’t tell, I’m excited about it,” said Flynn.

However, that excitement came with some hard work. Many agents aren’t too familiar with the assumption mortgage process, and servicers only make a few hundred dollars off it. Plus, in the current market, there’s not much incentive for sellers to play ball with an unfamiliar transaction. Still, Flynn said it’s worth finding an agent who knows the concept because these homes are out there. They’re just hard to find.

New websites like HomeUnlock.com help you find assumable mortgages in your neighborhood.

In fact, it’s estimated about 2% of active listings with historically low rates from the pandemic years are assumable right now.

“They’re gems. They’re gold,” said Flynn. “A huge swath of the mortgage market and a huge spectrum of homes have FHA loans on them that you can assume, if you qualify as a buyer.”

The Benson family is over the moon about their new home, and not breaking the bank to buy it.

“If you were ever to go buy another house, would you do this again?” News 2 asked Benson.

“Absolutely,” he replied. “From now on, I will always look into whether a home is assumable whenever looking at one in the future.”

Government-backed loans such as Federal Housing Administration (FHA), Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) mortgages may be assumable. The Benson family took over an FHA loan. Your credit score needs to be 580, and you must live in the home. Assumable mortgages are not for investors. Of course, you should always talk to your own agent and financial advisor.