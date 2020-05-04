Man in wheelchair hit, killed by vehicle on Dickerson Pike in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police said a woman is being charged after she hit and killed man in a wheelchair with her vehicle and left the scene.

Police said 22-year-old Kelly Obrien of Decatur, Illinois crashed into 61-year-old Edward Kendell, of Murfreesboro Pike, on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m. as he was crossing Dickerson Pike near Duke Street.

Kendell died shortly after arriving at Skyline Medical Center.

Officials said Obrien fled, but surrendered Monday morning and is being charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Obrien was released from jail after posting a $4,000 bond.

