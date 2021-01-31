Wheel tax increase effective Monday in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – People in Montgomery County will pay more for the county’s wheel tax starting Monday.

The county’s motor vehicle wheel tax is increasing to $74. Last year, county commissioners passed a resolution to increase it by $25.

The new fee must be paid to the county clerk’s office in addition to the state’s vehicle registration fees.

County mayor Jim Durrett said the additional tax revenue will go towards building a new school.

“We’ve got roughly 130 million dollars worth of capital expenses for schools over the next five years. It for sure will be a middle school, a high school, and an elementary school in that order,” Durrett said. “We had to figure out a way to pay for it and we looked at it from both standpoints on what was the least impact to our property tax owners or our residents. So, comparatively, if we would’ve gone and raised our property tax, it would’ve cost people more through the property tax than it would by a simple wheel tax increase.”

All proceeds from the increase are required to be placed in the Montgomery County Capital Projects Fund.

“I think [you should] look at what we’re doing with it and the rationale that we’re using,” the Mayor said. “I’m like anybody else. I don’t want to pay any more taxes than anybody and in a lot of cases I think I’ve paid taxes that I shouldn’t pay but unfortunately governments, that’s how we operate. I do think if people would look at the quality of education that the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System offers – not only the quality of education but our facilities as well, we’re always ranked in the top three in education in the state of Tennessee. I think that’s important. I think we owe it to our kids to provide them with a quality education. “

Mayor Durrett added the growth in Montgomery County contributed to the need for these kinds of improvements. He said the district has not built a middle school in ten years and many students in the school district were learning from portables and that needed to change.

“We’ve seen our enrollment numbers in our school system just continue to climb,” he explained. “We hit a little plateau right around 2012 through 2014/2015 but then we’ve skyrocketed again.”

Drivers who are 65 or older, and have a household income of less than $25,000 per year may be eligible for a wheel tax rebate in the amount of $25.

For more information about a rebate, visit the Trustee’s Office website at mcgtn.org/trustee, or contact them at 931-648-5717. For information about the Montgomery County Wheel Tax, visit mcgtn.org/clerk or call 931-648-5711.