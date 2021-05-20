Whataburger coming to Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Whataburger plans to open a restaurant in Rutherford County, one of several locations coming to Middle Tennessee.

The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce wrote in a Facebook post Thursday morning, “BIG NEWS! [Whataburger] is coming to Rutherford County.”

While no specific location or opening date was disclosed, the chamber said it hosted Whataburger’s corporate management team and learned about the ways they are looking to invest in Rutherford County.

The announcement comes about a week after Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell revealed Whataburger had submitted site plans for a location at 608 South Cumberland Street. The plans are expected to be reviewed at a planning commission meeting on May 25.

Whataburger corporate officially announced earlier this year that it would open a location on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage in the fall, the first one in the area in decades.

The company has not said how many locations it plans to open in Middle Tennessee.