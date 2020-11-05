Whataburger chooses Hermitage for new Nashville location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Well-known burger chain Whataburger has reportedly chosen the Hermitage area for its new Nashville location.

Documents submitted to the Metro Planning Commission detail plans for the restaurant to be located at 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard, not far from Interstate 40, where an Applebee’s was once located before it was damaged in a fire.

The plans include a new entrance and exit from Juarez Drive and a longer turn lane on Old Hickory Boulevard to accommodate increased traffic.

Click here to view the Whataburger plans.

Councilmember Kevin Rhoten explained on Facebook the plans were previously approved for the nearby Panera to relocate there before the coronavirus changed its business plans.

MORE: Whataburger eyes return to Middle Tennessee

The company released a statement to News 2 in July, which says they are excited to hear they have so many fans and confirmed they are looking to open more restaurants in Tennessee as part of its future expansion plan.

“We are excited to hear we have so many fans in Tennessee, and we are looking to open restaurants here as part of our future expansion plan. At this time, we have no specific plans to announce a restaurant in Nashville but will be happy to share when – and if – the time is right. In the meantime, we’re proud to offer exceptional food and service at our more than 830 locations across 10 states. Whataburger’s signature sauces, grocery products and popular retail items are available for purchase on Whataburger.com. We hope our fans will think of us the next time they’re shopping online.” – WHATABURGER CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

The Texas-based chain has lots of devoted fans across the county. The chain got its start in Corpus Christi in 1950 and once had locations in Middle Tennessee.

Whataburger currently has 830 locations across 10 states.