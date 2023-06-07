SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — This weekend, Smyrna will play host to some aeronautical feats of precision and skill when the Great Tennessee Air Show takes to the skies. The U.S. Navy Blue Angels are among the acts to be featured, as well as pilot teams from the Navy and Air Force. The event takes place this weekend, June 10 and 11, at the Smyrna Airport.

Here’s what you’ll need to know before you go.

Tickets

Tickets for the air show are only sold online through the show’s website and are good for one day pass only. If you’d like to attend the show both days, you’ll need to buy a ticket for each day. Adult one-day passes are for those aged 13 and older. Child passes are available for those aged 4-12. All children 3 and under get in for free.

Passes start at $59 per day, with VIP upgrades available.

Parking

Parking for the event is free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Handicapped parking is also available at no charge for those who need it.

In addition to general parking, there is also VIP parking, which requires purchase of a separate VIP parking pass.

Can I bring a stroller?

Yes, strollers and wagons are allowed, though strollers are not to block aisle ways. Small coolers for medical purposes or baby items are permitted, as are ponchos, cameras and small bags such as purses or diaper bags. All bags and items are subject to search, organizers say.

Seating is not provided in non-VIP areas, so bringing lawn chairs or blankets to sit on is encouraged, as well.

What can’t I bring?

Several items are prohibited, including large bags and backpacks, alcohol, pets, weapons, laser pointers, bicycles, outside food and beverages, canopies, tents or large umbrellas and drones.

Transportation

Getting to the air show may prove challenging, as a number of roads in the area are closed. According to the Town of Smyrna, road closures are expected to begin at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The main area impacted will be Sam Ridley Parkway, where all traffic will be redirected to Lowry Street. The closures will last through the weekend until 5 p.m. Sunday, according to Smyrna officials.

Gates for the show open at 8 a.m. each day and remain open until about 4:30 p.m. each day. The Air Show recommends arriving early in order to have plenty of time to park and grab a good seat. Static displays will open when gates do.