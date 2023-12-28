NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Today is expected to be one of the busiest days on the roads. Millions of Americans are coming and going from their holiday destinations.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects 2.7 million Tennesseans will travel 50 miles or more during the year-end travel period from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. That’s a 3% increase over last year end and the second highest year end travel forecast since 2000.

“AAA has seen year over year growth in travel demand, culminating with what is expected to be second busiest year-end travel period both nationwide and here in Tennessee,” said Spokesperson Megan Cooper.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Nationally 7.5 million people are expected to opt for air travel throughout the entire holiday season. However, not everyone is taking to the friendly skies to make it back home.

In the Volunteer State, road travel is expected to be the second highest on record, with the vast majority of Tennessee travelers opting for a road trip. Despite inflation, many drivers are still budgeting for the pump.

“As 2023 comes to a close, drivers can expect to pay about the same or less for a gallon of gas than they did last holiday season when the Tennessee average on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day was $2.73 and $2.88 respectively,” said Cooper.

Following Christmas, today is expected to be the worst for congestion on the roadways.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

It’s important to be strategic about when you leave come to home. Officials say to avoid between 2 and 8 p.m. to begin your commute.

“Saturday December 30th, when many people will be heading back home from their holiday destinations or traveling for New Year’s Eve, we’ll see an increase in traffic compared to a normal Saturday,” said Cooper.

So, as we enter into a new year, you can expect the same old congestion.