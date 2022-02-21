COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Starting February 21, the faces of murdered or missing people will grace billboards around Cookeville.

“It has been a living hell. I cry every day,” said. Rosemarie Moore, the mother of slain 29-year-old Jason Rice.

Her son was killed in May of 2016. “These cases in the prosecutor’s eye, are closed, but not ours,” Moore said. “You know, the person who killed my son never spent a day in jail. He ran my son over and left the scene of an accident.”

Moore is one of 14 families hoping a billboard campaign featuring their loved ones will put pressure on the justice system to reexamine their cases.

“There are so many families out there with their stories that don’t add up. You know, what’s going on? I think a lot of the families feel like they were dismissed,” Moore said.

One of those families is that of 23-year-old Courtney Cash who was murdered in 2014. She was the grandniece of country music star Johnny Cash. Investigators say she was found stabbed to death and stuffed inside a box in her Putnam County home.

Two years after the murder, Wayne Masciarella pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and is serving 15 years in prison. Cash’s family believes there were others involved in Courtney’s death, but her case is now closed.

“All of these families feel that soul-crushing emptiness of losing somebody,” said Moore, “and then having to face the justice system that is letting them down.”

Collectively the families have started a gofundme page to raise money to fund the billboards for as long as they can.

“We are looking for answers,” Moore said. “We just need – if other eyes could look at it and go from there.”

The desperate mother urges the community to also speak up in an effort to help these families find the closure they can’t seem to get anywhere else.

“What if they were yours?” Moore asked, “You would still fight for them.”

News 2 reached out to District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway for comment. He responded late Monday afternoon asking for time to review the cases and provide a statement for each. News 2 will bring you that part of the story when we have more information.