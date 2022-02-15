NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2020-2021 flu season was virtually non-existent thanks to people staying at home and masking up.

This year, many were concerned that the flu would return with a vengeance thanks to fewer COVID-19 precautions and with children back at school. However, the 2021-2022 flu season has been mild.

Dr. Schaffner, a Professor of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt, says that numbers initially spiked early in the season but fell quickly last month.

“This year, with many more people out and about and children back in school, we anticipated that we would have a big flu year this year. And it started out kind of gangbusters in November, December,” said Dr. Schaffner. “But when it hit January, it suddenly abated and just went down.”

According to Dr. Schaffner children are often spreaders of the flu. However, he thinks that mask use in schools has dampened the spread of flu this year.

“Many of them have been going to school, still wearing the mask,” Dr. Schaffner said. “And so, I think they tamp down, the spread of influenza virus in schools didn’t bring it home. And the entire community benefited from that. That’s my best theory.”

So what will future flu seasons look like? Are we in for a big surge now that COVID is transitioning from a pandemic to an endemic threat?

Time will tell, but the medical community is already looking ahead. Combination flu and COVID-19 booster shots may be on the way.

“And as we go forward into next year, is it possible that we’ll all be asked to get not only our annual flu shot, but also our annual COVID booster? We’re not there yet? Is that possible? It is,” Dr. Schaffner said. “And actually, some of the vaccine manufacturers are working to try to create a combined flu and COVID vaccine.”

Dr. Schaffner also expects people to continue to wear masks in the future.

“Going forward, I think we’ll be wearing more masks, for example, during flu season, especially older people and people with underlying illnesses, people who are immunocompromised,” Dr. Schaffner said. “And as I said, we may actually have to get boosters against both these viral infections going forward.”