NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Clarksville Police confirm to News 2 a child was found dead in a home Wednesday on Virginia Terrace.

Cheyenne Maddox was charged with five counts of child abuse and neglect. Other children were also removed from the home due to its condition, according to an arrest warrant.

On Monday, Cheyenne’s mother spoke with News 2, saying she tried to reach out for help before her grandson’s death. She said 13-year-old Kadaris Maddox was wheelchair bound and had severe cerebral palsy.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Clarksville and Montgomery County

“I mean, he was just a bundle of joy. Anybody that ever Kadaris, you fell in love with him the first time you met him. His little face just lit up a room,” Dawn Maddox said.

Dawn told News 2 she had concerns while the boy was living with her daughter and reported those concerns to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

“We’ve tried – family members, friends, schools and hospitals have been trying for years to get DCS to step in and either take him or get my daughter some help, and it’s not helped,” Dawn said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and haven’t yet released the official cause of death.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

News 2 reached out to DCS about the case.

The department responded with the following statement:

“Our agency is aware of this case and conducting an investigation in conjunction with our local law enforcement partners.”

Cheyenne was released from jail on bond. She is due back in court on Wednesday.

“DCS needs to be held accountable,” Dawn said. “Anybody that’s been involved who did not do their job. I don’t care if you’re a police officer, judge, who you are, I want to see you prosecuted for this because my grandson’s dead because you didn’t do your job. And I want the law changed so grandparents have more of a right to step in and help these babies.”