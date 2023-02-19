WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 8-year-old who was reported missing has been found safe, according to the Westmoreland Police Department.

On Sunday, around noon, the Westmoreland Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 8-year-old boy who was last seen earlier in the day.

Westmoreland Police Chief Steven Jolley said an employee at a Valero gas station saw 8-year-old Mason Sherrard traveling on foot around 9 a.m. making a left on North First Street.

Minutes after a release was issued, officials with Westmoreland Police Department reported Sherrard was found safe.

No other details were immediately released.