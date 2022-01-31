WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a weekend of high speeds and spike strips in Williamson County after four Shelby County teens were arrested for doing triple digits down I-840.

It all started around 2 a.m. Saturday.

That’s when a black Nissan Maxima with temporary tags blew past a Williamson County deputy running stationary radar.

When the deputy went to pull the car over, the Nissan kept going eastbound at speeds approaching 110 mph.

Deputies say the car was driven by 19-year-old Corey Chambers, who exited at Peytonsville Road and then got back on I-840 heading west.

Deputies set up and spiked the car near Lewisburg Pike.

The vehicle’s tires came apart around Columbia Pike and officers surrounded the car, making a felony stop.

It was quickly learned that Chambers had four felony warrants out of Shelby County.

The other adult in the car was 18-year-old Josiah Farris. He was also taken into custody at gunpoint.

A 15-year-old girl was arrested. She was wearing an ankle monitor, but it is unclear why at this time. A 17-year-old boy was also taken into custody. Sources say he has petitions for being an unruly youth.

When deputies searched the car, they found contraband that included marijuana, loaded magazines, five cell phones and a 9 mm handgun reported stolen out of Cobb County, Georgia.

Deputies say the 17-year-old juvenile took responsibility for the stolen weapon.

“It’s what our guys deal with on a daily basis,” Williamson County Sheriff Dusty Rhoades said. “If you come through here, we welcome you, but just don’t come through here to break the law because if you do break the law, we will catch you. We will chase you.”

The 19-year-old driver is in jail on a $20,000 bond. Chambers was charged with the following:

Speeding

Failure to maintain lane

Reckless endangerment

Drug manufacturing sale/possess

Theft of property

Evading arrest

Chambers is due in court on March 17.

The other 18-year-old adult, Josiah Farris, was charged with simple possession and drug paraphernalia. He posted a $4,000 bond.

The juveniles were remanded to DCS.