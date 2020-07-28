West Precinct of Metro Police first to receive in-car, body cameras Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The West Precinct of Metro Police was the first to receive in-car and body cameras Monday, according to Public Affairs Manager Don Aaron.

Aaron told News 2 the West Precinct is the first of eight to receive the technology, as it has the proper infrastructure to do so.

The first group of officers from that location received all-day training regarding the body cameras on Monday. The installation process for the West Precinct will continue for 4-5 days.

Aaron told News 2 contractors from WatchGuard installed 2-3 in-car cameras Monday, but the process will continue in the coming days.

