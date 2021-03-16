West Nashville wedding venue has beer permit temporarily suspended after COVID violations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A West Nashville wedding venue will have its beer permit suspended for one week after violating the city’s coronavirus restrictions, the Metro Beer Board has ruled.

The board said Clementine Hall on Charlotte Avenue was cited after a wedding in Dec. 2020 that violated multiple virus restrictions, including not adhering to masking requirements and allowing too many people inside without social distancing in place.

At a meeting on March 11, the board sustained a violation against Clementine Hall and gave the owner a choice of a $1,000 fine or a seven-day suspension of their beer permit with a 30-day probation.

The owner chose the suspension and probation, rather than the fine, according to a spokesperson for the Metro Public Health Department.

The suspension of Clementine’s beer permit begins Friday.