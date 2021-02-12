West Nashville Dream Center housing coalition aims help families losing their homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An affordable housing crisis for those in low-income neighborhoods have only gotten worse during the pandemic, but a Nashville non-profit is stepping up to try and keep families and single parents in their homes.

The West Nashville Dream Center (WNDC) is forming a housing coalition with three phases: starting with a fund to buy evicted-families time with rent assistance, purchasing their own complex for low-income housing, and a grant matching fund to help families buy homes.

“It’s been happening for years, but during the pandemic, what’s been happening is people they’re living so tight on the margin that if they even lose a day of work, they’re not able to pay their rent,” said WNDC Executive Director TJ Fletcher, “Then at the same time, the properties are being sold, and then the tenant are given the option to pay a higher rate, so sometimes it goes from $900 to $1800, and they’re just not able to do that.”

“The WNDC Housing Coalition’s focus is West and North Nashville, affecting our current service areas, including districts 2 and 21 in the 37208 and 37209 zip codes. The goal is to set up an endowed fund that will allow the WNDC to give targeted support to individuals to stop the cycle of transient homelessness related to eviction after significant rent increases in historically low-income or subsidized housing complexes,” a release from the organization stated.

It also included a breakdown of how important it is to helping these neighborhoods:

“The median household income for Nashville is currently $55,873. Residents of 37208 have a median household income of $34,491. The largest income group in both the 37208 AND 37209 zip code earn below $25,000, according to Realtors Property Resource LLC.”

The cost of living in Nashville is now greater than $80,000.

Leslie Maclellan, founder of the Maclellan Law PLLC and member of the coalition, shares, “Being a volunteer with the WNDC, I have witnessed how they have stepped onto the front lines of housing needs in West and North Nashville. The housing fund will expand the existing efforts of the WNDC to support their neighbors who need supplemental aid with rent or utilities and financial education. Beyond these immediate needs, the WNDC hopes to join businesses’ efforts, the Mayor’s Housing Taskforce, and local impact givers to create and retain Nashville’s affordable options.”

Fletcher pointed out that a lot of the people they’ve worked with for years live in an income-based apartment property that is currently in the middle of a buyout. The complex is home to primarily elderly residents that have been there well before the city started developing.

“This is just one example of families forced to move due to rent increases by hundreds of dollars. More than ever, we are in a fight against time to protect hard-working families in a rapidly-growing city where homes are no longer affordable. If you want to fight homelessness, start by helping families who have a home,” Fletcher said.

The coalition is comprised of investors, landlords, lawyers, and a West Nashville community engagement police officer.

If you want to learn more about how you can get involved, visit westnashdc.com/housingcoalition.