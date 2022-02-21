HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Monday marked six months since Humphreys County experienced flooding to extremities the community had never seen before. On Aug. 21, 2021, 17 inches of rain fell and pushed Trace Creek from its usual tranquil flow to the power of a roaring river.

During what was already unprecedented times for educators, the Humphreys County School District was hit hard. According to Director of Schools Richard Rye, the wounds are still fresh for the entire community.

“It’s been tough. It’s very wearing. Everybody involved and is employed by Humphreys County school system, everybody’s had to do extra, everybody’s had to pull together,” Rye said. “The holidays were rough for a lot of our staff and students because, you know, a lot of them are not in their homes anymore, they don’t have everything they had before. There was a lot of loss.”

Three students were among the 20 people who died during the flooding. The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office reports at least 509 homes were damaged or destroyed.

Waverly Elementary and Waverly Junior High schools will be torn down and the district is working on bids to get the areas around the schools cleaned up. Rye explained that it’s not safe to repair those facilities as they’ve flooded three times in the past 11 years.

“I’m not putting those students and staff back in the possibility of harm again, we’ve flooded three times 11 years and I just can’t do that,” said Rye. “We would’ve lost a lot of kids had it [flood] been 24 hours earlier and I can’t put that on my shoulders.”

He said the district will use the old boot factory on Highway 70 as a temporary school. Once refurbished, it will house 69 classes of middle and elementary students. They’re hoping to have it completed by August 2022. Right now crews are working on the roof and bids are out for other aspects of the project.

“We’re trying to make that happen to relieve some of this burden off those teachers so they can get their own classroom again,” said Rye. “Some of our staff lost their homes and their classrooms. So it’s been tough. We’ve done the best we can with what we have to work with. And I think we’ve done a good job with what we’ve got, honestly, but everybody’s pulled together.”

He said Waverly Central did get flooded even though it hadn’t before but repairs are progressing, though crews are working under supply chain challenges.

“Some molding and some counters and things like that, but other than that they’re they’re in progress working on that,” he said.

Rye added that before the flooding the district had already planned on building a new McEwen High School so this means they’re currently working to build three schools in the district. They’re hoping to break ground on the new McEwen High in the next four to six weeks.

“It’s a lot going on, but we’re gonna march through it even though we lost three students and 17 other individuals here in this county, and we’re still hurting from it,” he said.

When we talked, Rye had just gotten out of a meeting last Thursday about getting temporary funding until the district can be reimbursed. He explained that FEMA and TEMA had been great to work with and he knew they really want to help but have to follow a process and some of this funding might take one to two years to come through.

“Everybody wants it [funding] yesterday, I want it yesterday because we need it yesterday but it’s a process,” he added.

They had 35 separate FEMA projects just for Humphreys County Schools and have combined some of those down to 22.

“Some of them already been obligated, it’s in process and they have to go through their review. So I’m learning a lot about FEMA and that process, but it’s never quick enough,” he said.

Rye explained that for their rural community this funding will be vital because the flooding led to a loss of businesses, sales tax revenue, and property tax revenue that funded the school district. He added that another challenge was a lack of housing options for students who lost their homes.





“We’ve lost right at 150 students out of our system because they didn’t have a home and we still have some living in motel rooms the bus is picking them up there,” he said. “We do not have the luxury here with this rural town of having a lot of rental or a lot of options for other housing. We had some assisted housing that they got flooded out so those students had to go somewhere else.”

He said with a discussion about the next budget cycle coming up, district leaders have a tall task at hand.

“It’s tough to look at, you know. My staff’s been great. I don’t want to have to lay anybody off or, you know, have to make that decision because they need a paycheck right now,” said Rye.

Through it all, he said the community’s resilience has been heartwarming. They might need help putting finishing touches on the temporary school as it gets closer to the opening but will put the word out for volunteers if necessary. He said Trace Creek still has trash even in the trees if anyone wants to volunteer to help with that cleanup effort.

“Every time the creek gets up and high water, you get more and more of that trash washed all up through that creek. But it’s an eyesore,” he said. “They’re picking up debris, right and left, but it seems like you know when they start doing work and remodel, and some these houses or tearing them down, there’s just another pile that’s created. So it’s like so we’re getting there, but if they would like to help that, you know, as far as the beautification, that would be an awesome thing.”