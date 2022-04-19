SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — The search for a Giles County killer continues one year after a shocking murder.

Last April, someone shot and killed 63-year-old Jim Grimes outside his home on Buford Station Road, but one year later, the case remains unsolved.

Tuesday night, friends and family gathered at his final resting place at Spring Hill Memorial Park and gave a whiskey toast in his memory.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been a year,” friend Terry Hood said.

Grimes left behind a wife, four kids and many friends in the Giles County and Spring Hill communities.

“He was a lot like a father to me. I’ve been blessed with a great father, but he was like a second father to me,” friend Will Tenpenny said.

Friends say Grimes was a beloved businessman, and his death has left a void in their community.

“I think it’s just been a realization life is fragile and that you have to count every day and that you have to slow down and realize the people in your life are there for a reason, and to try and be that same blessing to other people that he was to all of us,” friend David St. Charles said.

One year later, Grimes’ case remains unsolved. But those who loved Jim most say they will never stop fighting for justice.

“We’re coming. We’re never going to stop. Jim meant the world to us. We’re going to find you. I don’t care if it’s tomorrow, I don’t care if it’s 15 years from now or 30 years from now. We will continue to work on this,” Tenpenny said.

Police say there is a person of interest in Grimes’ case, but they haven’t been identified publicly. There’s still a $1 million reward up for grabs for information leading to an arrest.

If you know what happened to Jim Grimes, call the Giles County Sheriff’s Office or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.