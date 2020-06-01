‘We’ll get through it, we always do, we’re Nashville’: Broadway store reopens following Saturday’s chaos

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At first glance, you may wonder if Big Time Boots was left untouched during Saturday night’s chaos.

They weren’t. In fact, the owner, Ed Smith, shared the surveillance footage from his store showing rioters breaking in, causing extensive damage, including setting a fire in the store.

Thankfully, the fire was put out quickly, coincidentally, by the looters themselves.

“We’re not going to let someone come in and torch and trash the place ,” Michael Schoff, a sales associate​ at Big Time Boots said.

“When the first protest came through it was great, you know, peaceful, it was fine. The second time they came around it wasn’t,” Schoff said. “I saw some people with backpacks on with dark clothing, they took hammers out and busted windows.”

Schoff said looters ended up taking more than $50,000 dollars in merchandise.

On top of it all, they had to shut their store down amid the pandemic. Schoff said their books are off about 50 percent.

About nine people helped clean the shop up over the weekend, even donating gloves, first aid kits and other supplies.

“We’ll get through it, we always do, we’re Nashville.”

Governor Bill Lee visited Big Time Boots Sunday to give them his condolences.

