Welfare check leads to discovery of dead body in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Clarksville Police Department has launched a death investigation after finding a man dead while responding to a welfare check in Clarksville.

Around 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning, the Clarksville Police Department responded to a welfare check on Chestnut Drive near Park Lane.

That’s when officers located a 32-year-old white male lying face down on the ground.

The male was deceased, and no foul play is suspected according to Clarksville police.

Detectives from the Special Operations Unit responded to the scene, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Hughes at 931-648-0656 or submit an online tip here.