WeGo suspending service Sunday night due to Metro curfew

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit is suspending service from downtown at 7:15 p.m. Sunday night due to an 8 p.m. curfew in place for Davidson County until 6 a.m. Monday.

All WeGo buses headed out from downtown at 7:15 p.m. will continue to drop off passengers until the bus reaches the end of the line and no passengers will be picked up for the rest of the evening. Access trips will continue to operate until reservations are completed.

WeGo plans to resume normal operations on Monday morning, June 1.

