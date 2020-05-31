1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor mobilizes National Guard across the state; calls for investigation into Nashville riots TDH reports 364 deaths, 23,006 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

WeGo suspending service Sunday night due to Metro curfew

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit is suspending service from downtown at 7:15 p.m. Sunday night due to an 8 p.m. curfew in place for Davidson County until 6 a.m. Monday.

All WeGo buses headed out from downtown at 7:15 p.m. will continue to drop off passengers until the bus reaches the end of the line and no passengers will be picked up for the rest of the evening. Access trips will continue to operate until reservations are completed.

WeGo plans to resume normal operations on Monday morning, June 1.

The latest on the protests after the “I Will Breathe” rally in Nashville:

READ MORE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories