WeGo Star service canceled Monday due to area flooding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – WeGo Public Transit has announced WeGo Star service has been canceled Monday due to flooding in the area.

According to a press release, the decision was made due to “an excess of debris along the tracks.” Local and regional routes will run according to their regular schedules. However, riders should expect delays as operators navigate through changing road conditions.

WeGo says construction crews are working to remove debris from the tracks near Caro Bend Road, Martha Station and mile marker 20. Service will resume once the tracks are clear.

Riders are encouraged to follow WeGo Public Transit on social media and click here for continuous updates to services. Customers can also call 615-862-5950.