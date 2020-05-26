Live Now
WeGo implements additional routes as Nashville continues to reopen

WeGo Bus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit will begin a new service plan as Nashville continues to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said modifications to service began in late March in response to the Safer-at-Home order so that people could still use essential transportation.

There will be additional frequency on the following routes to allow for social distancing.

  • 8 8th Ave South
  • 18 Airport
  • 23 Dickerson Pike
  • 50 Charlotte Pike
  • 76 Madison

There will be more trips from Downtown to the mid-point of each route, operating about 10-15 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the following routes:

  • 22 Bordeaux – additional trips to and from Central and Clarksville & 25th
  • 55 Murfreesboro Pike – additional trips to and from Central and Thompson Lane. Buses for these additional trips will depart from Bay 17
  • 52 Nolensville Pike – additional trips to and from Central and Walmart
  • 56 Gallatin Pike – additional trips to and from Central and Madison Library. Buses for these additional trips will depart from Bay 14

Routes not mentioned above will operate on the Saturday+ schedule put into effect in late March.

Officials said The Riverfront Station will reopen on Monday, June 1 for WeGo Star passengers.

