WeGo implements additional routes as Nashville continues to reopen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit will begin a new service plan as Nashville continues to reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said modifications to service began in late March in response to the Safer-at-Home order so that people could still use essential transportation.
There will be additional frequency on the following routes to allow for social distancing.
- 8 8th Ave South
- 18 Airport
- 23 Dickerson Pike
- 50 Charlotte Pike
- 76 Madison
There will be more trips from Downtown to the mid-point of each route, operating about 10-15 minutes between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the following routes:
- 22 Bordeaux – additional trips to and from Central and Clarksville & 25th
- 55 Murfreesboro Pike – additional trips to and from Central and Thompson Lane. Buses for these additional trips will depart from Bay 17
- 52 Nolensville Pike – additional trips to and from Central and Walmart
- 56 Gallatin Pike – additional trips to and from Central and Madison Library. Buses for these additional trips will depart from Bay 14
Routes not mentioned above will operate on the Saturday+ schedule put into effect in late March.
Officials said The Riverfront Station will reopen on Monday, June 1 for WeGo Star passengers.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: