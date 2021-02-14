WeGo regional bus routes not in service Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – WeGo Public Transit has announced its regional bus routes will not be in service Monday due to worsening road conditions throughout the Mid-State.

Routes affected are listed below:

87 Gallatin

88 Dickson

89 Springfield/Joelton

91 Franklin

92 Hendersonville

94 Clarksville

95 Spring Hill

96 Nashville/Murfreesboro

According to WeGo, the Star and 93 Star West End Shuttle are still expected to run as scheduled. However, customers should allow for some extra travel time due to weather and road conditions between downtown and Vanderbilt.

Click here for continuous updates to WeGo’s snow route schedule. Customers can also check Google Transit or the Transit App, or call 615-862-5950 for detailed information and service updates.