WeGo Public Transit suspends service after protests turn violent

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit is temporarily suspending service on Saturday night and shutting down the WeGo Central Bus Station after the ‘I Will Breathe’ protests took a violent turn after dark.

IMPORTANT: We’ve temporarily suspended service and shut down WeGo Central to protect the safety of riders and drivers. We apologize for the inconvenience and will let you know when regular operations resume. Stay safe. — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) May 31, 2020

WeGo Transit tells News 2 that all buses headed out of downtown will drop off passengers “until the bus reaches the end of the line and no passengers will be picked up for the rest of the evening.”

WeGo is planning to resume normal operations on Sunday morning.

