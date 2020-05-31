WeGo Public Transit suspends service after protests turn violent

1  of  2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit is temporarily suspending service on Saturday night and shutting down the WeGo Central Bus Station after the ‘I Will Breathe’ protests took a violent turn after dark.

WeGo Transit tells News 2 that all buses headed out of downtown will drop off passengers “until the bus reaches the end of the line and no passengers will be picked up for the rest of the evening.”

WeGo is planning to resume normal operations on Sunday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.

News 2 is continuing to follow the latest developments from around Nashville as protests have broken out after Saturday’s “I Will Breathe” rally. Click here to read more.

