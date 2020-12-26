WeGo Public Transit resumes downtown service with restrictions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — WeGo Public Transit resumed service Saturday morning with restrictions following an explosion downtown on Christmas morning.

According to WeGo, buses and access trips are being detoured around the “No-Go Explosion Zone” until further notice. This area is defined as the area between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and Korean Veterans Blvd. from 1st Avenue North to 6th Avenue North.

(Source: WeGo Public Transit)

Because of the detours, WeGo customers are advised to expect delays, plan for additional travel time, and to stay out of the zone and board at the Central Bus Station on 400 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. or at another stop along the route outside of the zone.

Currently, the area in and around the explosion site is under curfew until Sunday at 4:30 p.m. and access is restricted.

At around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, an RV exploded near the intersection of 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street.

Police say officers were initially in the area investigating a shots fired call when the explosion happened. Three people have been taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries. The explosion is believed to have been an intentional act.