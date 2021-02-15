WeGo ends service Monday, announces limited routes Tuesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – WeGo Public Transit has announced it will reduce the number of routes operating Monday evening, with the last trips departing from WeGo Central at 8:15 pm. These same routes will begin the service day on Tuesday, February 16 at 4:06 am and staff will assess road conditions for opportunities to add additional service throughout the day, a release from WeGo states.

The limited bus routes operating after 6:15 pm Monday and beginning at 4:06 am Tuesday are:

3 West End/White Bridge

52 Nolensville Pike

7 Hillsboro

55 Murfreesboro Pike

22 Bordeaux

56 Gallatin Pike

23 Dickerson Road

93 Star West End Shuttle

50 Charlotte Pike

The WeGo Star and 93 Star West End Shuttle will operate as regularly scheduled, but WeGo says customers should anticipate delays due to weather.

Regional bus service for Tuesday, February 16 is cancelled.

WeGo Access (paratransit) service will operate in a limited capacity, providing service for medical trips only on Tuesday. Access staff will begin notifying customers Monday evening if their previously scheduled trips are affected by the change in service level. Access on Demand service will not be available.

Click here for continuous updates to WeGo’s snow route schedule. Customers can also check Google Transit or the Transit App, or call 615-862-5950 for detailed information and service updates.