WeGo announces limited routes for Thursday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As winter weather continues to roll through Middle Tennessee, WeGo Public Transit will continue operating limited service until the last bus departure from WeGo Central at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday. The limited routes will continue Thursday morning at 6 a.m.

The limited bus routes operating Thursday are:

3 West End/White Bridge

52 Nolensville Pike

7 Hillsboro

55 Murfreesboro Pike

22 Bordeaux

56 Gallatin Pike

23 Dickerson Road

93 Star West End Shuttle

50 Charlotte Pike

18 Airport (interstate service only)

The WeGo Star and 93 Star West End Shuttle will operate as regularly scheduled, but WeGo says customers should anticipate delays due to weather.

Regional buses, including the 96 Nashville/Murfreesboro, will not be in service.

WeGo Access (paratransit) service will operate in a limited capacity, providing service for essential trips such as medical appointments, prescription pick up, and grocery pick up only on Thursday.

Access staff will begin notifying customers Wednesday night if their previously scheduled trips are affected by this change in service level.

Access on Demand service will not be available.

Click here for continuous updates to WeGo’s snow route schedule. Customers can also check Google Transit or the Transit App, or call 615-862-5950 for detailed information and service updates.