Weekend storms rip off roof of family’s home in Decatur County

Weekend storms knock off roof of Decatur Co. home

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s a story of survival making the rounds of social media through the eyes of a toddler.

A Decatur County family is for now, without a home, after the weekend’s storms blew off a part of their home.

Four-year-old Ryals Frost knows what it’s like to have your roof ripped away by Mother Nature.

“It was super duper windy,” said Frost.

It’s a reality he and his family survived, shared on social media, and a story he now likes to tell others.

“We just knew there was going to be a little bit of wind coming through. We didn’t know it was going to be a big deal,” said Ryal’s father Joshua.

“And our roof came off!” chimed in Ryals.

But behind the smiles is a family dealing with uncertainty.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” said Joshua.

Several parts of the county also saw trees knocked down on properties, buildings with exposed surfaces and power lines mangled in trees snapped on streets.

As the weekend winds picked up, Laken Frost and her three kids sought cover in the bottom bathroom of their Parson’s home.

Little Ryals was right by her side.

“Me and him watch and I video the trees, because they were swaying back and forth,” said Laken.

Moments later, winds not only tore off the Frost family roof, but shifted the house’s foundation.

“I was in disbelief because I just couldn’t believe we were unharmed,” said Laken. “God was definitely watching over us.”

Her husband at the time had to clear debris from the road as he rushed home from work.

“Took me about 3.5 hours to come home and I’m 6 miles from the house,” said Joshua.

“The whole county is in shock,” said Joshua. “We’re talking a 50-mile radius of just trees and houses run, people’s lives are changed in a matter of an hour.”

Much of the county is now without water or electricty.

The Frost’s burger shop Frosty Top is one of the few places in the county still with power where people can charge their devices and get a free, hot meal.

“From driving around, and trying to help best we can, looks like it’s going to be a long time to get back up and going,” said Joshua.

The Frost family is waiting on an assessor to determine the damage and to see if the home is safe to live in.

In the meantime, they’re staying inside their camper.