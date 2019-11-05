Weekend Fire In Wilson County Kills Disabled Man

WATERTOWN, Tenn. – A fire early Sunday morning left a 72-year-old disabled man dead.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Ben Thompson was found inside his home on Commerce Street after a fire broke out around 2 a.m.

News 2 spoke with Thompson’s sister, Beverly, who was there when the fire started and says she tried to get her brother out.

Unfortunately, Thompson was unable to walk and was confined to a wheelchair. Beverly said it was a difficult attempt to get him out in time because the fire spread quickly.

Beverly said it was a horrific and traumatic experience leaving her brother inside.

TBI says there was no evidence to believe the fire was suspicious, but will continue to investigate the cause of the fire in Watertown.